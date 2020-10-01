Dr Hilary Jones has made the heartbreaking decision to not see his children amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Piers Morgan's father-in-law reveals his opinion on presenter has recently changed

Appearing on Thursday's Good Morning Britain, the medical professional told viewers that he isn't seeing his loved ones as he is "trying to be sensible" whilst cases continue to rise.

When asked what he thought about those who are flouting social distancing rules, Dr Hilary warned that the UK could be following in France's "concerning" pattern.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dr Hilary makes crucial sacrifice amid pandemic

"It's the wearing of masks, it's the social distancing, it's the space between people that keeps people safe," the 67-year-old explained. "We've seen two shining examples of people who don't think the rules apply to them. We're following the curve of France, which is concerning."

MORE: Kate Garraway praised for being 'same fun Kate' behind the scenes

SEE: The ULTIMATE face mask guide for kids

"I haven't been able to see my kids but I'm trying to be sensible," he added.

Dr Hilary was married twice before he met his current wife Dee. From 1977 to 1987 he was married to Anne Marie Vives and together they welcomed two sons Tristan and Sebastian. His second marriage to Sarah Harvey lasted for 19 years, from 1990 until 2009. They are the proud parents of twins Samantha and Rupert, and son Dylan.

Dr Hilary with his daughter Samantha

Over the past few months, Dr Hilary has been working relentlessly, advising GMB viewers about the coronavirus pandemic. "We've got more cases, we've got more hospitalisations and we've got rising mortality, so we're going in the wrong direction," he said on the latest show. "The virus is spreading. We know it's easily transmissible."

Urging viewers to practice social distancing, Dr Hilary added: "Actually, every single one of us needs to play our part, respect other people, otherwise this virus will spread."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.