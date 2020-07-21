Dr Hilary Jones may be enjoying a well-deserved break, but the Good Morning Britain medical expert is making sure his wife has the most amazing 50th birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the 67-year-old doctor delighted his fans after he shared a rare throwback photo with Dee Thresher - from what appeared to be from their wedding day - to mark the special occasion.

"Happy 50th birthday to my gorgeous wife! Have a perfect day," he gushed in the caption alongside a series of heart-shaped emojis.

Fans rushed to post lovely comments, with one writing: "Happy super special birthday to your gorgeous wife." Another remarked: "Beautiful photograph. Happy birthday Mrs Jones."

Over the past few months, Dr Hilary has been working relentlessly, advising GMB viewers about the coronavirus pandemic. In April, his doting wife shared a sweet selfie of the pair, and wrote: "Proud of this one. He's my hero."

Dr Hilary married fitness expert Dee back in 2016. As a personal trainer, she helped design the workouts featured in many stars' workout DVDs, including the likes of Natalie Cassidy, Charlie Brooks and Letitia Dean. The couple met when they worked together on GMTV's Bikini Diet segment back in 2008. At the time, Hilary was married to his second wife, and their relationship remained platonic until some time later.

Dr Hilary Jones with his wife Dee Thresher

Of their relationship, Dee has previously said: "I was the GMTV fitness expert helping people get in shape for summer and he was the doctor giving health advice. We were filming in Spain and really got on. A year later we were both at a friend's wedding, re-connected and we've been together ever since."

Dr Hilary was married twice before he met his current wife Dee. From 1977 to 1987 he was married to Anne Marie Vives and together, they welcomed two sons Tristan and Sebastian. His second marriage to Sarah Harvey lasted for 19 years, from 1990 until 2009. They are the proud parents of twins Samantha and Rupert, and son Dylan.

