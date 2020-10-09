Exclusive: Lorraine Kelly shares reaction after being honoured by the Queen - video Congratulations to the ITV presenter!

In this week's exclusive column, Lorraine Kelly shares her surprise after receiving a special recognition from Her Majesty the Queen. She also recalls how nervous she was to meet the monarch back in 2012 when she was awarded her OBE – and what it was like standing in front of the royal at Holyrood Palace. Read her column below…

MORE: Lorraine Kelly enjoys special day date with daughter Rosie

I'm so very surprised and really delighted to have been awarded a CBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shares her exciting news from home

This year, of course, it's all about our incredible front-line workers who have been keeping us safe and helping us through this crisis. I'm deeply honoured just to be in the same company as these wonderful men and women, and so pleased that my friend and colleague Dr Hilary Jones has also been given a gong.

Dr Hilary has been the voice of calm and reason throughout the pandemic. He's on air every morning making sense of the new rules and bringing wisdom and clarity when it has been needed most.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's stunning family home revealed

MORE: Take a tour of the Queen's Scottish residence, Holyrood Palace

One of the proudest days of my life was back in 2012 when I was given an OBE by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh during her Diamond Jubilee.

Lorraine Kelly's live broadcast outside Holyrood Palace in 2012

I did a live broadcast for my show outside the palace gates at 8.30am in the morning and always remembering being approached by a large policeman who I thought was going to ask me and the cameraman to "move along". Instead, he politely asked for a "selfie" which was a brilliant start to the day.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly announces big changes to her morning show

"I was a bundle of nerves," the presenter admitted

I don't remember much about the actual ceremony as I was a bundle of nerves and trying to remember all the etiquette. I was also fretting about having to curtesy in high heels and was genuinely worried about falling over and squashing the Queen.

It was quite something to be in front of Her Majesty. It was like the whole of the history of Great Britain wrapped in one tiny, regal figure.

Lorraine's husband Steve took this photo after the ceremony

Afterwards, my mum asked me what Her Majesty had said to me, but I honestly can't remember as my heart was beating so fast and loud I couldn't hear anything and I was blinded by happy tears. We also had a lovely party which obviously I can't do this time, but I will organize something special and try and whittle it down to just six of us.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.