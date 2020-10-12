Tyra Banks shares rare photo featuring son York alongside heartfelt message The Dancing with the Stars host is a doting mum to four-year-old York

Tyra Banks shared an incredible insight into her family life on social media over the weekend, sharing a heartfelt post featuring her four-year-old son York.

The supermodel took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of a rainbow that the little boy had drawn.

In the image, York's hands were seen holding his artwork, which also featured his name written out in yellow pen.

VIDEO: Tyra Banks opens up about DWTS

In the caption, Tyra opened up about how she was raising York in an inclusive environment, as she shone a light on National Coming Out Day.

The mother-of-one wrote: "In my home, we teach that love is love, and the importance of accepting everyone in all of their beautiful uniqueness!

Tyra Banks shared a picture of a rainbow that son York had drawn

"Happy #NationalComingOutDay to the LGBTQ+ community, we support you and cherish the vibrance you bring to the world!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Thanks for showing the world how to be fierce mama," while another wrote: "Love this Tyra." A third added: "There are so many beautiful things about this post."

The model is a doting mum to four-year-old son York

Tyra shares York with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla, and welcomed him in January 2016.

The protective mum prefers to keep York out of the spotlight but has occasionally shared photos of the little boy on Instagram.

The star opened up about motherhood in a recent interview on The Dr. Oz Show in September, revealing what she hopes York will learn from her as he grows up.

She said: "I think there's a lot of gender stereotypes that are happening.

Tyra has been hosting this year's Dancing with the Stars

"We were watching a live-action kid's movie and the mayor of the town in this movie was talking to a crowd of people and it was a woman.

"And my son goes, mayors can't be girls. And so the fact that that the media is so strong that at four years old, he's already saying that I was like, whoa, momma, we have a lot of work to do."

