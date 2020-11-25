Emma Willis shares heart-melting photos of son Ace for special reason The Voice star is a doting mum

Emma Willis shared some adorable new photos on social media on Wednesday, in honour of her son's birthday.

First, the proud mum-of-three posted a snapshot which showed her sitting on the sofa and cuddling Ace, nine.

Her son sat on her lap and she learned over and gave him a loving kiss on the cheek.

The host of The Voice captioned the sweet family moment: "9 years ago today, this little gem entered the world and stole my heart… [heart emoji]. Happy birthday. He'll never be too old for a cuddle on my lap."

On Wednesday evening, Emma posted another photo of Ace, which showed him with what might have been his birthday present – a gymnastic bar with mats underneath it.

The little boy, who wore shorts and a T-shirt, stood clutching the bar and looking ahead with his back to the camera and his long blond hair tied back.

Large helium balloons could be spotted in the background, including one shaped like a unicorn.

Emma dotes on all three of her children

Emma captioned the image: "Our happy little gymnast," tagging her husband, Busted singer Matt Willis.

The couple also share daughters Isabelle, 11, and Trixie, four.

Fans praised the pair recently after Emma shared a photo of son Ace which showed her son standing next to his dad and wearing a pink cropped top, with his long blond hair falling to his shoulders.

"My little style icon (Ace, not Matt)," the 44-year-old wrote.

It looked like Ace had a lovely birthday

Speaking later on Good Morning Britain, Emma said of the public's positive response to the image: "I was really overwhelmed actually. It's just my son in a pink top. And for me that's kind of normality.

"He loves colour, he's always had long hair and he's a very free and open-minded boy who doesn't really… he's like, 'Why do I have to dress in green and blue and grey if I like pink and red and purple – why isn't that OK?'"

She added: "He's kind of always been that way. We, I think, are trying to raise him as a very open-minded and inclusive individual."

