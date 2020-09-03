DWTS host Erin Andrews reveals what she really thinks of Tyra Banks replacing her on show Erin and co-host Tom Bergeron have been on Dancing with the Stars together since 2014

Dancing with the Stars fans were left shocked when it was announced that popular co-hosts Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron had been axed from the ABC dance show, having hosted it together since 2014.

The duo will be replaced by supermodel Tyra Banks, and Erin has now spoken out about the decision. Talking to Extra, the 42-year-old said: "It was a surprise. I got a phone call and I answered the phone. I was like, 'This isn't good.'"

Erin only had good things to say about Tyra taking on the role as host though, adding: "She can nail the smizing and the walking in gowns and heels, so good for her."

The star has also stayed in close contact with Tom since the news broke, as well as the pro dancers, who she described as "family".

Erin Andrews has spoken out about Tyra Banks replacing her on Dancing with the Stars

"I text Tom, like once a week… and the dancers as well. That's a family… I danced on the show and then worked on the show for so many years, I always call it a Dancing with the Stars mafia, once you're in, it's really hard to break away."

The full Dancing with the Stars celebrity line-up was announced on Wednesday on Good Morning America. Celebrities taking part include Tiger King's Carole Baskin, Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Nelly.

Erin with DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli

Joining them are former NFL player Vernon Davis, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, NBA star Charles Oakley, Catfish host Nev Shulman, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Skai Jackson, Anne Heche, Jeannie Mal, Justina Machado and former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Tyra Banks will make her hosting debut on 14 September

Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars starts on 14 September, and will also see the return of popular pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev, who has been asked back after missing out on last year's show.

The star will have an extra motivation to win this year, as he is dancing for his newborn baby Matteo, who he welcomed with fiancée Nikki Bella in July.

Also returning to the show are judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

