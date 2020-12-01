Demi Moore and her daughters could be sisters in beautiful family photo The actress shares her three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis

Demi Moore shared a stunning photo with her three daughters on Instagram and she could easily pass for one of their sisters!

The Ghost star, 58, posted a black-and-white picture with Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, and the resemblance between all of them was uncanny.

The raven-haired siblings and their famous mother were sat in the back of a pick-up truck in the photo taken in a woodland setting.

While they all had their individual sense of style there was no denying the similarity in their features.

"Thankful for my girls. Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend!" Demi captioned the photo.

Her followers called the women "beautiful" and posted plenty of heart emojis.

Demi is thankful for her relationship with her daughters

Demi shares her children with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, who she has maintained a great relationship with despite their break up in 2000.

Demi went on to marry Ashton Kutcher in 2005, but their relationship ended in 2013.

Bruce, meanwhile, married his wife Emma Hemming in 2009, and welcomed two daughters with her, Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, six.

They often all spend time together and Bruce even spent some of the COVID-19 lockdown with his ex-wife and three oldest daughters in Idaho.

Demi and Bruce have a great relationship

Scout revealed what happened in a recent episode of the Dopey self-help podcast.

"My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters," she said.

"My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in LA."

Luckily Bruce was able to be reunited with Emma and his youngest two daughters in May, just in time for Evelyn's birthday celebrations.

