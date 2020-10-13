Jools Oliver shares joy over heartwarming reunion with daughter Poppy Other parents will be able to relate to Jools!

Jools Oliver was no doubt overjoyed when her eldest daughter Poppy returned home for "a few days" from university. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver shared a heartwarming photo of her eldest child holding her youngest, River.

"Only for a few days but she is back xxx," wrote the doting mum. The sweet snap showed little River dressed in his school uniform whilst he hugged Poppy, who gave him a kiss on the cheek.

Fans rushed to post sweet comments, with many telling Jools to cherish these moments. "It's always good when they come back, even for a few days," said one fan, while another remarked: "Magical moments when they walk back through the door. Something I never get tired of. Love the days when the family come back home."

Last month, Jools admitted she was struggling to adjust to life without her eldest child. The mother-of-five shared an emotional video featuring pictures taken throughout the years and which played to Nelly's hit song Dilemma.

Jools posted this cute snap of River and Poppy

"Clearly still can't get my head around it!! Pops you will be pleased to know I have worked out how to add music to these slide things (see I am able to use technology without you) but every bone in my body misses you, that's the only way to describe it," she said.

"Can't wait to spoil you when you come home, we are all so proud of you little legend number 1 xxx," she added.

Her husband Jamie also paid his own tribute, writing: "I can't believe this young lady my firstborn Poppy has headed off to university, OMG where did that little girl go!?!?

The couple are doting parents to five children

"Emotional and exciting times for young people all around the country in these very strange times, I wish you all the best of luck. Good luck Pops love you so much take this great opportunity and run like the wind!!!! Love Dad x x x x."

The Olivers enjoyed spending lots of quality time together at their country home in Essex during lockdown. The couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in June, have five children together - also including Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River.

