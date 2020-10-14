Jamie Oliver shares hilarious then-and-now photo with wife Jools The couple are now doting parents to five kids

Jamie Oliver is among the many who has taken part in the latest viral trend, "How it started, how it's going". On Tuesday, the celebrity chef delighted fans after he shared a lovely throwback photo with his wife Jools alongside a current day family snap on Instagram.

The first image saw the couple, who recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, as teenage lovebirds whilst the other saw them surrounded by their five children.

Fans rushed to post comments underneath the post, with some claiming Jools hasn't aged a single day. "Jools hasn't aged at all," remarked one follower, while another said: "You guys don't age!"

Meanwhile, a third post read: "This is super cool, mate! Such a gorgeous family. You're a lucky man." One other person added: "Your enthusiasm for cooking, life and each other is inspiring!!"

Jools and Jamie tied the knot on 24 June 2000, after dating for eight years since they were both 17. The couple have since became parents to five children - Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River.

During a candid chat on The Joe Wicks Podcast last month, TV chef Jamie was quizzed about their marriage and whether he had any pearls of wisdom to offer.

"Marriage is really hard, you are going to spend a proportion of it not liking your other half and vice versa," he said frankly. "So I think not holding grudges, being able to move on is really important. Just keeping at it."

Admitting he doesn't understand Tinder, Jamie confessed one should "choose well" when looking for someone they would want to spend the rest of their lives with. "I just think, try and choose well," he explained.

"Try and not hold grudges. I know this sounds really cheesy but try to be romantic with presents, be really thoughtful with things. As you get older you use up a lot of your old tricks, so you have to try things like cooking a meal."

