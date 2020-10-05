Jamie Oliver shares gorgeous never-before-seen photo with wife Jools and their sons Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites ends on Monday night

Jamie Oliver has treated fans to a gorgeous new family photo featuring his wife Jools and their two sons, Buddy and River, to mark the end of his latest cooking series.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday to share the never-before-seen snap, the celebrity chef remarked: "TONIGHT is the final episode from me and the family.

"Set your reminders for #KeepCookingFamilyFavourites 8:30pm @channel4 and watch me cook up, Mushroom toad in the hole, Seared steak with red chimichurri & Hoisin pork all for my lovely lot."

The sweet picture sees the TV star pose outside his countryside home with his loved ones in tow. The post comes shortly after Jamie and Jools bid farewell to their eldest daughter Poppy, who has gone off to study at university.

The couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in June, have five children together - Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River.

Meanwhile, over the past few months in lockdown, the Olivers have enjoyed spending lots of quality time together at their country home in Essex, with the celebrity children even getting involved with the TV chef's work, appearing on his Channel 4 show as well as in his Tesco advert.

Jamie shared this new family snap on Instagram

During the pandemic, Jamie has also shared easy-to-follow recipes on his YouTube channel, which also starred his eldest son Buddy. In a previous interview with HELLO!, the dad-of-five opened up about his boy's love of cooking.

"He feels that cooking starts with potions," he joked. "The potions that he makes ends up with a massive cauldron in the garden with mud and all kinds of horrible stuff mixed with stuff that I don't want to talk about."

Jamie's family have helped with filming during lockdown

When asked about his other children, Jamie explained how his teenagers are less engaged when it comes to cooking. "The teenagers are not giving me much at the moment," he admitted. "But just a few years ago, they were all into baking, they were all into bread.

"When they were sort of aged seven to 11, they picked and washed, they would make all the dressings for the salads. They would help me with the marinating. So any stuff that meant getting involved with bashing and thudding or drizzling."

Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites airs on Channel 4 at 8.30pm

