Jamie Oliver shares fabulous photo of himself as a child to mark mum's birthday

Jamie Oliver has marked his beloved mum's birthday with a wonderful set of photos.

Firstly, the famous chef shared a snap of himself, his wife Jools, his dad Trevor and his mum Sally posing happily for the camera.

In another snap, Sally could be seen holding up a delicious-looking cake, but our favourite picture of all has to be the one of Jamie as a youngster with his sister Anna-Marie.

Jamie shared the throwback on Instagram

Jamie must have only been about five at the time the black-and-white snap was taken, and he and his sister and mum all had big grins on their faces.

"Happy birthday mum hope you have a wonderful day you are the best I love you so much, Jamie," the father-of-five captioned his post.

It's been an emotional week in the Oliver household, with Jamie and Jools' eldest child Poppy leaving home for university.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday morning, the celebrity chef shared a heartwarming collage of throwback pictures of his daughter as a youngster.

Happy birthday Sally!

In the caption, he said: "I can't believe this young lady my firstborn Poppy has headed off to university, OMG where did that little girl go!?!?

"Emotional and exciting times for young people all around the country in these very strange times, I wish you all the best of luck. Good luck Pops love you so much take this great opportunity and run like the wind!!!! Love Dad x x x x."

Friends and fans of the star rushed to post lovely comments, with one saying: "The start of an incredibly exciting adventure!! Have fun Poppy!" Another remarked: "That's beautiful, I remember those days of nervousness for my daughter. Good luck Poppy x."

At the beginning of the year, Poppy's mum Jools admitted that she wasn't ready for her first-born to fly the nest in a heartfelt Instagram post.

She wrote: "This year Poppy will hopefully pursue her dreams and head off for Uni. When she was little I would often think of how it would feel when this moment arrived and jeez I never thought it would feel this emotional!"

We're sure Poppy will have the best time at Uni!

