Strictly's Maisie Smith reveals advice she received from EastEnders co-star The actress will soon be shimmying into the ballroom

Maisie Smith has revealed the one piece of advice she received from her EastEnders co-star ahead of her stint on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

The soap actress, who is tipped for success in the ballroom competition, was speaking to HELLO! and other reporters during the virtual press launch for the show when she revealed that former Strictly star, Scott Maslen, gave her some very specific advice.

MORE: Strictly star Maisie Smith wows in incredible bodycon dress

"Scott Maslin told me, 'You're gonna lose a lot of weight so keep eating'", Maisie began, adding: "And I was like 'That's fine. I can do that!' If there's one thing I can do, I can keep eating."

EastEnders star will soon be hitting the Strictly dancefloor

Scott took part in the BBC show back in 2010 and was partnered with Natalie Lowe and lasted all the way until the semi-finals. Scott wasn't the only EastEnders star to send Maisie their best wishes.

Maisie continued: "They're just so excited. They've all said it's the most amazing experience. They all just said, have fun and be yourself. Which I need to keep remembering."

MORE: Strictly's HRVY shares new health update after testing positive for COVID-19

Scott Maslen appeared in the competition back in 2010

Although this will be Maisie's first time in the main competition, it's not her first time enjoying some Strictly magic. The actress took part in 2019's Children In Need special and came first place along with her pro-partner Kevin Clifton. However, Maisie was keen to express that she doesn't feel an advantage ahead of her stint on the main show.

MORE: GMB's Ranvir Singh shares rare peek into Strictly preparations

"I don't think that's prepared me for what's about to come. I mean, it helps me in a way. I understood how much hard work you have to put in and how many hours and but I'm still not ready.

"Honestly it still won't feel real until I'm on that stage in the costumes with the music on a minute might hit me then. But right now, I still don't believe I'm on strictly just yet."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.