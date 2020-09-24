Strictly's Maisie Smith reveals taut abs after gruelling gym session The EastEnders star is in training!

There's only one month until the first live Strictly Come Dancing show – yay! – so no wonder Maisie Smith has been putting her body through a gruelling gym regime.

The EastEnders star revealed her impressive taut abs and toned legs in a new gym selfie shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday – and she certainly looks in good shape for all the dancing she's about to do!

SEEING DOUBLE: Maisie Smith shocks fans with picture of her lookalike sister

Loading the player...

WATCH: This year's full Strictly line-up revealed

Maisie showed off her incredible gym-honed figure in a pair of tiny shorts and a crop top as she posed for a mirror selfie during her workout.

"Work in progress," the 19-year-old captioned the image.

Maisie Smith has been working hard on her fitness

Maisie has stuck to a dedicated training regime in recent weeks, often sharing her changing figure on social media.

The actress is just days away from beginning training for Strictly's new series, which will film its launch episode on 12 October.

The BBC is yet to confirm when this pre-recorded episode will air – but it's likely that it will air on 17 October, one week before the first live show.

Maisie regularly shares photos of her gym-honed body

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals how Ben Shephard can change wife's mind about Strictly

According to the BBC's shows and tours website, the first live show will start on 24 October 2020, and will run for nine episodes until the week before Christmas on 19 December.

In the meantime, fans can relive some of the show's best moments in the build-up to the return of the brand new series in Strictly: The Best Of… shows.

The first episode, Strictly: The Best Of Movies, aired last Saturday, with a further three lined up in the coming weeks, including Musicals, Blackpool and the Final.

Maisie has already won Strictly - well, the Children In Need Christmas Special

Maisie has had a head start on the rest of the celebrities making up this year's Strictly class, having previously won Strictly's Children in Need special alongside Kevin Clifton.

The celebrities confirmed to appear in this year's stint alongside Maisie are actress Caroline Quentin, NFL sportsman Jason Bell, The Wanted's Max George, TV presenter Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, boxer Nicola Adams OBE, comedian Bill Bailey, TV presenter JJ Chalmers, Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, former Labour MP and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith and popstar HRVY.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.