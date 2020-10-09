There's no denying that Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaz Skorjanec is a doting uncle to his niece Zala. And on Thurday, the TV star paid a sweet tribute as the adorable youngster turned two.

Sharing a series of photos of the little girl, Aljaz gushed: "Guess who's turning two today? Aaaa. Melting... [heart emoji] Happy birthday little Zala."

Followers of the pro dancer were quick to message, with fellow Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova writing: "Happy birthday Zala!" One fan remarked: "Wow she’s just a mini version of your sister! Happy birthday."

Ever since Aljaz first became an uncle to little Zala in October 2018, the 30-year-old regularly shares photos of his niece and gushes about her on social media. The young tot is the first child of the Slovenian dancer's sister Lara.

In July, Aljaz - who is married to fellow pro Janette Manrara - revealed that Zala is set to become a big sister. "The sunniest day just got better," Aljaz announced. "My little Zala is going to be a big sister. Which means... I am going to be an UNCLE again! GEEEET INNNN [sic]."

Aljaz shared these adorable photos of his niece Zala

Aljaz has previously spoken to HELLO! about his bond with Zala and his desire to become a dad, saying: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids… If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it's supposed to come."

Aljaz's wife Janette is also keen on having a family sometime in the future. Whilst speaking to good friend Gorka Marquez on an Instagram live back in May, she jokingly admitted that she and Aljaz were going to have a baby.

"Aljaz and I are going to have a baby and move to Manchester," she told the Strictly dancer, before telling him that they could then raise their children together. "That's it. Done," she added.

