Strictly star Jason Bell talks close bond with daughter Anaíya and Nadine Coyle The former NFL player is taking part in Strictly this year

Strictly Come Dancing's Jason Bell is looking forward to learning a whole new skill on the dancefloor but he is definitely not looking for love. In a new interview and photoshoot in HELLO! magazine, he reveals, "I already have the two most important people in my life."

MORE: Jason Bell reveals how Nadine Coyle reacted to him joining Strictly

The former American football player tells how it is his six-year-old daughter Anaíya, his child with Nadine Coyle, who inspired him to take part, and now it's the former Girls Aloud star who is sharing her wealth of performing and dance experience.

"Nadine has always given me great advice in my life and now she's giving me tips on how to prepare for a routine. She's an expert. Let's just say there's a lot of dancing in the kitchen going on."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The confirmed celebrities taking part in this year's Strictly!

His daughter was too young to watch the National Football League (NFL) star play so, now retired from the game, Jason, 42, wanted to take on something that he knew she would enjoy.

MORE: Nadine Coyle on co-parenting her daughter with Jason Bell

MORE: Take a peek inside Nadine Coyle's beautiful home

Jason said his daughter won't hold back on critiquing him on Strictly

"She has never seen me compete, and she has always seen her mummy on television doing all kind of cool things, so for me this was: 'Wow, now she can see me go out and compete and perform.'"

Anaíya won't be holding back on the critique. "She can have her input and tell Daddy why he messed up. She will let me know! She goes to ballet classes and loves dancing. She is a little entertainer and performs all the time for Nadine and me."

"Let's just say there's a lot of dancing in the kitchen going on," said the sports star

Although the couple split last year, they still live close to one another in London. Jason tells HELLO!: "We spend a lot of time together. I love who Nadine is, she is a wonderful person and an unbelievable mother. Anaíya is so lucky."

While BBC1's Strictly is a lifechanger for many who take part, Jason, who is teamed up with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk, tells HELLO! his life was transformed the moment he became a father. "It was the best day of my life. I just remember thinking how great this is and how responsible you want to be and have to be. You suddenly want to do everything right."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.