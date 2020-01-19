In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine to announce her new single, Nadine Coyle has spoken candidly about co-parenting her daughter Anaiya with ex-boyfriend Jason Bell. "There are no issues, no stress," says Nadine, 34, who got to the final five in the latest series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. "We're not together as a couple, but I see him every day. We get on great - we were always best friends. You have that thing where you're really, really close, and sometimes a friendship can ruin a relationship."

Nadine, whose new single, All That I Know, is out on January 31st, also says she wouldn't rule out a Girls Aloud reunion. "People are always asking if we'll do something for our 20-year anniversary. It would be nice, but it takes so much – it's like moving a mountain," she says of reforming with Cheryl Tweedy, Sarah Harding, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, who went their separate ways when the band split in 2013.

"So many people are involved, and it would take a lot of planning and organising. I'm not thinking about that at the moment, but I'm definitely very fond of everything we've done, and it's always really nice to support each other. We worked together for so long."

Nadine also speaks candidly about how the pressures of being a pop star took a toll on her mental health while she was in the band. "I was so confident when I first began," she says. "I had a good grasp of right and wrong and how I felt about stuff, and then for years you're in this smoke-and-mirrors world, and I was like: 'What was I like before? What would I have done before?' I've spent a long time trying to get back that level of confidence and to who I was before.

"I was losing sight of myself and started to get anxiety and stress. You work at such a pace and you don't have time to sit with yourself and think: 'What do I really think about this? Do I like this, or do I not like this? Am I happy with this, or am I not happy with this?' The entertainment thing – you're there to entertain, it's not about you – I get that, but for a while I lost my opinion. Keeping your sense of self is important."

