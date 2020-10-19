Matt Willis delights fans with rare picture of wife Emma and their kids The couple share three children together

Matt Willis and his wife Emma gave fans a rare insight into their family lives over the weekend - keeping their minds preoccupied as the second set of lockdown restrictions were put in place.

MORE: Emma Willis amazes fans with rare photo of son Ace

Cherishing their time together, the Busted musician uploaded a photo of his TV star wife and their three children - Isabelle 11, Ace, eight, and four-year-old Trixie - during a low-key shopping spree in Watford.

"Out for a stroll and a bit of a shop," he wrote. "Feels so good to be out and doing normal things. I am following behind holding all the bags, obvs." [sic]

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis go bowling on sweet Valentine's Day date

Fans of the couple rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "You have a beautiful family, man!" Another remarked: "This is too sweet." A third post read: "You and Emma have great kids. You both are great role models for the three of them. I love their style too!"

MORE: Emma Willis shares hilarious new photo of husband Matt - and he looks so different

RELATED: Emma Willis reveals hilarious comment made by four-year-old daughter

The heartwarming day out comes shortly after Emma opened up about her pregnancies and how she wanted her third child as she approached turning 40. "I kind of felt like I always wanted to have three," she revealed on the White Wine Question Time podcast. "I came from a three, Matt came from a three, so three felt like a very normal number for us."

Matt Willis shared this family snap during the weekend

"Work was going really well and I could've waited into my forties," she added. "But you just don't know what's going to happen and if your body is going to comply with what your brain wants. So I was very proactive in saying 'right it's now or never'.''

MORE: Emma Willis shocks fans by revealing secret to her thick hair

Despite 2020 not going how anyone had planned, lockdown life has made Emma realise how important it has been to be "present" with her children. "Being forced from a pandemic into being present with my kids is something that's opened my eyes. I will address and keep moving forward," she shared.

"From a selfish and positive point of view it's opened my eyes to how much attention I need to give them and probably didn't before because I was busy with work or other things. Another thing I really noticed is how much we waste stuff, the food and environmental impact. You're suddenly in your own home and seeing everything that happened."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.