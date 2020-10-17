Emma Willis amazes fans with rare photo of son Ace The star shared a photo on Instagram

Emma Willis couldn’t help but gush about her son Ace on Saturday – and it's easy to see why!

The eight-year-old is shaping up to be quite the fashionista, as his famous mum demonstrated when she shared a photo of him on Instagram – much to the delight of fans.

"My little style icon (Ace, not Matt)," the mother-of-three-wrote alongside a picture of her son standing next to his dad Matt.

Ace is so stylish!

The stylish lad wore his bright blonde tresses loose, and could also be seen sporting a pink top which he paired with ripped jeans and trendy trainers.

It wasn't long before Emma's fans rushed to the comment section of her post to leave sweet comments.

"Amazing," one gushed.

"Ace is awesome and looking amazing. Love you all," said another, while a third declared: "A lot of love for this."

Emma and Matt share children Isabelle, 11, Ace and little Trixie, and the happy couple occasionally shares sweet family photos with their social media followers.

Earlier in the month, she documented their fabulous Sunday together.

Matt and the kids

The 44-year-old revealed to her 1.7 million fans that she was playing the Frozen Memory game with her kids, confessing it was "far too early for my brain".

Later on, the family-of-five took things outside and headed out to the park.

An adorable, and rare, photo showed Matt running in front of Emma alongside their three kids.

Whilst Isabelle could be seen running towards the left hand side, Ace, whose gorgeous long blond hair was once again on show, could be seen running towards the right. Matt and Trixie were following both closely behind.

