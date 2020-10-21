Stacey Dooley comforted by fans and celebrity friends after criticism for new job The former Strictly Come Dancing star received encouraging messages

Stacey Dooley's fans have stuck up for the 2018 Strictly champion after she received some criticism about her new job.

The star is set to present a new BBC series called This is MY House.

The show will see four different people walk into a home and pronounce it their own, before a celebrity panel tries to work out who really lives there.

The programme was announced on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, Stacey shared her frustration that she had received some negative feedback about the format.

Taking to Twitter, the presenter and documentarian wrote: "Reading some of the unnecessarily cruel comments re my new gig.

"I got the same criticism doing Strictly and Glow up. I did well on Strictly and Glow up went on to be a global series, that was recommissioned and Netflix took."

She signed off her tweet by writing: "I don’t know why this platform is so unkind".

The 33-year-old's celebrity friends were quick to share their support for the star, however.

Kind-hearted This Morning presenter Alison Hammond wrote: "Ignore babs, I love ya and that’s all you need in your life."

Stacey met her boyfriend Kevin Clifton on Strictly Come Dancing

Model and presenter Katie Piper agreed, chiming in: "I love the passion and skill you put into everything you do. I re-watched all of your docs in lockdown, some for the 3rd time!"

Fellow Strictly star Dr Ranj also replied to the talented redhead, writing: "Social media can be toxic sometimes. Makes me so sad :( Chin up darling. Just go and show them what you can do!"

Singer Alexandra Burke added an inspiring message of her own, which read: "Ignore it babe. You are amazing and deserve all of the positive things coming your way and more. Always supporting you my love xxx."

Stacey expressed her frustration on Twitter

Stacey's other fans also offered their support, writing heartfelt messages to the presenter.

They included: "Please keep being you & keep doing what you do best which is your job & being an amazing person," and: "Don’t focus on the clouds trying to cover your sunny day :) You’ve got great fans who will support every adventure!"

