Kevin Clifton has surprised fans after unearthing an old tweet from girlfriend Stacey Dooley, in which she gushed over one of the professional dancers who had joined Strictly Come Dancing back in 2013.

The professional dancer, who was partnered up with the BBC journalist in 2018, found out that his partner either harboured a crush on him or fellow newbie Aljaz Skorjanec for years.

Stacey's old tweet had read: "OMG! That new guy?! I likey [heart-eyes emoji] God I love Strictly!" The message was sent to Kevin, who was surprised to see the 2013 date.

Sharing a screenshot of the message, Kevin joked: "So... Someone posted this on twitter! @sjdooley in 2013 tweeting about @bbcstrictly. Two new boys were announced that year.

"Either we have just uncovered evidence that Stacey has fancied me for years or the other boy was... @aljazskorjanec."

Upon seeing the message, Stacey joked that she was fawning over Aljaz, writing: "@jmanrara is gonna kill me... [sic]." To which an unimpressed Kevin hit back: "@sjdooley erm..."

A grab of Stacey's 2013 tweet

Fellow Strictly stars were quick to comment on the funny post, with Dianne Buswell writing: "Omg that's so funny love this." Katya Jones remarked: "This is brilliant." Neil Jones then added: "Oh wait isn't that the year I stood in for you with the rain dance? Definitely @aljazskorjanec."

Kevin and Stacey won Strictly in 2018

Stacey and Kevin met on the set of Strictly when they were paired together in 2018 and went on to win the series before they started dating in early 2019. They spent the coronavirus lockdown isolating together at the TV presenter's stylish London home.

It seems their relationship is going from strength-to-strength, and in May the couple even sparked engagement rumours when Stacey posted a photo of them together at home where she appears to have a ring on her engagement finger on her left hand.

