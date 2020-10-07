Kevin Clifton is every inch the ultimate boyfriend with cute 'behind-the-scenes' snap of Stacey Dooley The couple met on the set of Strictly back in 2018

Kevin Clifton has given fans a "behind-the-scenes" look at his relationship with Stacey Dooley. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star revealed that he was the perfect "Instagram boyfriend" by taking his girlfriend's photos for her own social media platform.

"Behind the scenes of @sjdooley Instagram content," he simply wrote in the caption, to which Stacey replied: "This was not passed through quality control check."

Their friends and fans were quick to applaud Kevin's efforts, with professional dancer Johannes Radebe writing: "You're a keeper." One follower remarked: "Everything about this pic is gorgeous." A third post read: "My favourite couple."

WATCH: Stacey Dooley reveals how she and Kevin Clifton pass the time at home

The heartwarming post comes shortly after Kevin unearthed an old tweet from Stacey, in which she gushed over one of the professional dancers who had joined Strictly back in 2013.

Kevin, who was paired up with the BBC journalist in 2018, found out that his partner had either harboured a crush on him or fellow newbie Aljaz Skorjanec for years. Stacey's old tweet had read: "OMG! That new guy?! I likey [heart-eyes emoji] God I love Strictly!"

Kevin shared this cute behind-the-scenes snap

The message was sent to Kevin, who was surprised to see the 2013 date. Sharing a screenshot of the message, Kevin joked: "So... Someone posted this on twitter! @sjdooley in 2013 tweeting about @bbcstrictly. Two new boys were announced that year. Either we have just uncovered evidence that Stacey has fancied me for years or the other boy was... @aljazskorjanec."

Upon seeing the message, Stacey joked that she was fawning over Aljaz, writing: "@jmanrara is gonna kill me... [sic]." To which an unimpressed Kevin hit back: "@sjdooley erm..."

Kevin and Stacey won Strictly in 2018

Stacey and Kevin started dating in early 2019 just months after they won Strictly together. They spent the coronavirus lockdown isolating together at the TV presenter's stylish London home.

