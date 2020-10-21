Stacey Dooley is one of the most sought after presenters right now, so it's no wonder the Strictly Come Dancing star has been picked to front the BBC's new homeowner show, This Is MY House.

Despite the good news, the signing has meant that the 33-year-old will not be continuing her role on beauty series Glow Up. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday to make the announcement, Stacey wrote: "I should also say that I won't be able to be a part of Glow Up, series 3!

"It was such an utter delight to work with Dom [Skinner] and Val [Garland]. Total stars," she added. "And of course, a real treat to be able to meet the artists, and appreciate their creativity! It's a show very close to my heart and I wish everyone involved in the next gig, all the luck in the world!"

Fans were quick to share their sadness over Stacey's announcement, with one writing: "I'm absolutely gutted! I love this show @GlowUpBBC can't wait for it to be back but not having @StaceyDooley as the host is devastating. But I'm sure you will smash it in whatever is next for you."

Another remarked: "Gutted Stace. You're amazing! And so is Glow Up! Good luck with your next adventure." [sic] A third post read: "Absolutely gutted. Your energy and genuine care for the artists made this show. It won't be the same without you."

The presenter is hosting a new homeowner series

Earlier on in the day, Stacey revealed she will host the new entertainment series, which will air in 2021 and has been created by former Blue Peter presenter Richard Bacon. The programme will see a team of celebrity judges work together to figure out who is the honest homeowner and who are the imposters.

She said in a statement: "Feel so excited to be fronting this new entertainment show! I love to see inside people's houses so I'm made up to be involved in a gig that allows us to do that in a format that will bring some fun, humour and warmth at a time when we are all so craving escapism. Can't wait!"

