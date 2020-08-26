Stacey Dooley reveals advice she always gives Kevin Clifton The stars met on the set of Strictly

Stacey Dooley shared the advice she gives to her partner Kevin Clifton, while speaking during a Q&A hosted by Clairol earlier this month.

The stars met when they danced to victory on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, and largely keep their relationship out of the public eye. But the presenter has opened up about one of the couple's favourite activities – watching Netflix's makeover show Queer Eye!

Revealing that she finds the show inspiring, Stacey said that she and Kevin watch together and that she encourages the pro dancer to be more like the show's resident hair expert, the always effervescent Jonathan Van Ness.

READ: Stacey Dooley has the best £1.50 hack for keeping her hair looking perfect (even when she hasn't washed it!)

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shows off stunning new home

Stacey said: "I always feel so uplifted when I listen to those lads, they're like your biggest cheerleaders. I always sit down and watch it with my boyfriend Kevin and I say 'Kevin you've got to love yourself like Jonathan says! You've got to live your best life, wear what you want, do what you want, and don't mimic others.'

"It's all about acceptance and I think that's what lockdown taught us all as well. There are more important things than work, there's your relationships with your family and your friends."

Stacey and Kevin started dating after meeting on Strictly

The star went on to share how she copes with new challenges, saying: "I think just believing in yourself and reminding yourself that you deserve to be where you are because you work really hard and put the hours in. And also, someone told me this years ago and they're entirely right: nobody else is here to do things that they don't think you're not capable of.

"It's not in anyone's interest to put you in a situation where you're going to sink so that's useful too." The Glow Up host also talked about being resilient in the face of social media criticism.

MORE: Stacey Dooley reveals light-flooded conservatory in new home

Stacey said: "Irrespective of how you behave, who you are and what you do there are always going to be people who don't get you, don't rate you and don't think you're any good… I'm quite lucky because I'm robust, I'm quite resilient naturally so I sort of park it and don't pay it too much attention."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.