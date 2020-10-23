Phillip Schofield sat down for an interview with Virgin Radio's Chris Evans on Friday, and the two discussed some emotional topics, with the This Morning star even touching upon his dramatic weight loss.

Revealing that it was a result of being "lost" and having "disappeared inside himself", Phillip spoke of the importance of talking to someone about your feelings.

The topic came up when Chris recalled a time he saw Phillip following his change in appearance, saying: "I didn’t recognise you.

Phillip came out in February

"And Holly [Willoughby] gave me a look and I thought - hmm - something’s going on here - you looked like a little old man, because there was nothing of you."

In response, Phillip explained: "You disappear inside yourself, and that’s when you’re lost. All you’re doing is thinking about whatever it is that’s on your mind…. I say you have to talk, even if you’re not a talker, even if it’s not something that you do.

"If you are in trouble you can’t do it on your own and it will eat you up. That was what saved me - talking out loud.”

The pair also touched upon Phillip's now-notorious journey to self-discovery.

The 58-year-old came out as gay in February, first by releasing an emotional statement on Instagram and then appearing on

Phillip was interviewed by close friend Holly

This Morning where he was interviewed by his co-star and close friend Holly.

Despite this, Phillip said that he still isn't sure he's found himself.

"I still haven’t found me, if I’m honest. I’ve tried all the way through this - writing the book - and the few interviews that I’m doing - to be as honest as I possibly can be," he started.

"And I don’t know that I’ve necessarily found me yet. And I think it’s okay for me to look. I have recently found myself finding it easier to laugh more - it’s always funny with Holly Willoughby, we always have a laugh.

"But you think - oh that feels nice to laugh, that feels better. So finding me is the goal for the moment.”

