Phillip Schofield admits it was a 'real shocker' to hear he was 'difficult' to work with The This Morning star was accused of creating a 'toxic atmosphere'

Last year, Phillip Schofield was at the centre of reports that claimed "multiple presenters" had complained about him creating a "toxic atmosphere" on the set of This Morning.

Now, the TV star has opened up about the claims, admitting it was a "real shocker" for him to hear them as he always strives to be "great to work with".

Dismissing the rumours on Chris Evans' How to Wow podcast this week, Phillip said: "The fact that there was a 'toxic atmosphere' on This Morning… There's never been anything like that, everyone is equal.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield discusses his 'toughest time ever'

"We all love each other, we all talk about each other's families and their lives. It's a tightknit team, so the fact there was supposed to be all this going on… absolutely and completely untrue.

"I'm the guy that people like to work with because no matter what show I'm doing, we have fun, it's a great environment. To me, it's essential that when I walk away from a set, I want people to say, 'He's a nice guy, he's great to work with.'

Phillip has worked with Holly Willoughby on This Morning since 2009

"I want to be fun to work with, that's why I've been doing it for such a long time I think, because if I was an (expletive) I don't think I would have got what I've got. And then for it to be said, 'He's shocking to work with, he's difficult to work with' all of this stuff. I didn't recognise this man. How is this true? How could this happen?"

Phillip added: "The one solid thing I had under my feet is the security rug of my job, my love of live TV, my love of the people I work with.

"When that was pulled out from underneath me that was a real shocker. But I still maintained, we had to maintain, this smiling face in the mornings, and sometimes it's hard."

