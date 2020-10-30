Emma and Matt Willis share glimpse of night out with romantic snap The couple have been married for 12 years

Emma Willis and husband Matt enjoyed a lovely night out - and took the time to pose for an adorable photo! It seems the pair were joined by their three children as the Busted star was holding a cute cuddly toy.

With the couple both wearing face masks, Emma was seen sitting on Matt's lap for the romantic snap. "My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard...!" joked the musician.

The 37-year-old singer then took to his Instagram Stories to post another image, pretending that the pair were social-distancing.

Although the couple did not share any photos of their kids, Isabelle, 11, Ace, eight, and four-year-old Trixie, they often make time for just the two of them with spontaneous date nights.

Back in July, to mark their 12th wedding anniversary, both Emma and Matt headed on a very special date to a drive-in cinema, where they watched Dirty Dancing. "Date night... #dirtydancing," the TV presenter captioned a photo showing the drive-in entrance.

One of the snaps Matt shared from their night out

The mother-of-three later shared several photos of the iconic scenes in the film as well as a hilarious clip of her singing along to the Hula Hana song.

"A reminder to never sing. Ever," she wrote across the funny clip which was filmed by her husband Matt, who couldn't stop laughing.

The couple also posed for this loved-up photo

Emma and Matt occasionally share pictures of their three children together but have previously spoken about parenthood, with the TV presenter crediting being a mum for helping her gain confidence.

Talking to Cosmopolitan in the past, Emma said: "When you've had kids it gives you confidence – you think, 'I'm a mum. I'm not scared. If I can raise a human being, I can do this.'"