Emma and Matt Willis go on a unique date night to mark wedding anniversary The couple tied the knot on 5 July 2008

Matt and Emma Willis celebrated their wedding anniversary a day early by going on a very special date to a drive-in cinema.

The couple, who married 12 years ago, watched Dirty Dancing and judging by all the Instagram stories they posted it seems the had the time of the lives.

"Date night... #dirtydancing," Emma captioned a photo showing the drive-in entrance. The mother-of-three later shared several photos of the iconic scenes in the film as well as a hilarious clip of her singing along to the Hula Hana song. "A reminder to never sing. Ever," she wrote across the funny clip which was filmed by her husband Matt, who couldn't stop laughing.

The couple's fans loved their unique date night, but couldn't help but question them after noticing a little detail in the clips.

"Love how you & @mattjwillis both sat in parked car with your seatbelt on lol," wrote one, whilst another one asked: "Love that you both kept your seatbelts on. Was that compulsory?"

A third fan, which was also at the drive-in commented: "We were in the car next to you. My partner wanted to say sorry for not smiling she was a bit star struck and confused!"

Matt and Emma's celebrations this year are low key compared to their 10th wedding anniversary. Back in 2018, the couple renewed their wedding vows in front of their famous friends, and the service was conducted by non-other than magician Stephen Mulhern.

Guests in attendance included Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin, as well as a shock reunion from McFly – who performed at the wedding reception for the first time in two years.

The couple are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary on Sunday

To make the day even more special, all of Emma and Matt's female friends and family members wore wedding dresses to the ceremony, as did Emma.

The celebrations took place at Rushton Hall, in Northamptonshire where the couple first tied the knot ten years ago.