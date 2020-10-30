Gwen Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale shares heartfelt message following her engagement They share three children together

In the wake of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's exciting engagement news, the No Doubt singer's ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, has shared a heartfelt message.

The star, 51, was married to the Bush rocker, 54, for almost 13 years and shares all three of her children with him so when he posted an Instagram message following her announcement, his fans couldn't wait to read his reaction.

Gavin didn't address the engagement directly but admitted life hasn't been easy - especially given the current global pandemic.

He shared a photo with his middle son, Zuma, and wrote: "Lunch with my bestie - life is endlessly challenging but these moments of perfection make it all worthwhile - and remind us why we bother with all the noise."

His followers went wild for the cute photo and called the father-son duo, "too sweet" and his message "so true".

Gwen and Blake announced their engagement on 27 October

Gwen and Gavin have been successfully co-parenting their boys, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six, since they split in 2015.

He maintains a strong bond with his kids and prides himself on being the best dad he can be.

Gavin was out to lunch with his "bestie" Zuma

The musician told People magazine that he's always looking for ways "to be a better father" and that over the last few years he’s learned a lot about parenting.

It also helps he thinks his children are pretty fun to be around.

Gavin with his oldest son Kingston

"My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together,” he said. "But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great."

Gwen and Gavin’s oldest son, Kington, feels very strongly about his relationship with his dad and during an Instagram Q&A he was asked what it’s like having a rocker as a father and he said: "Could not ask for a better dad I love him so much."

