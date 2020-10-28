Gwen Stefani's son Kingston reacts to Blake Shelton engagement news The No Doubt singer announced her engagement to Blake Shelton on Tuesday

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton delighted fans on Tuesday after announcing their engagement, following five years of dating.

The celebrity couple were inundated with messages from their fans and famous friends, while Gwen's oldest son Kingston was one of the first to like his mum's Instagram post revealing the news.

Kingston, 14, has a close relationship with his soon-to-be stepdad, as do Gwen's younger sons, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, seven, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

The Voice judge has spoken out about Blake's bond with her sons on several occasions, and even paid tribute to him on Father's Day in June.

The mother-of-three shared a series of pictures of the country singer with her children from over the years, and praised him for always being there.

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston was one of the first to react to his mum's engagement post

She wrote: "Happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G,K, Z, A gx." [sic]

During a previous appearance on the TODAY show, meanwhile, Gwen opened up about just how much Blake helps out with her sons while chatting to host Hoda Kotb.

When asked if she thought he would make a good father, she replied: "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' So it's hard. I got three boys."

Most recently, Blake opened up about the responsibilities that come with helping to raise Gwen's sons.

Blake Shelton has a close relationship wtih Gwen's sons

Chatting to Hoda and her TODAY co-host Carson Daly in July, he opened up about how the lockdown has made him realise how much influence he has over the boys.

"That's a scary moment for me because it's one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy," he said.

Gwen and Blake have been dating for five years

The singer continued: "But you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say and there's a lot of responsibility that comes with that."

