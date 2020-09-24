Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton receive unexpected news - and they're thrilled The couple have been together five years

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton did not see this coming!

The Hollaback Girl hitmaker, 50, and her boyfriend, 44, received some incredible news on Wednesday and shared their excitement with a heartfelt Instagram post.

The Voice judges were over-the-moon to learn Gwen had received her very first Country Music Award nomination for her and Blake's music video for Nobody Like You and they couldn’t wait to express their joy.

SEE: Gwen Stefani as a brunette needs to be seen to be believed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani vows to 'destroy' Blake Shelton in The Voice trailer

Gwen reposted Blake's original social media message congratulating her for the nomination and wrote: "Just when u think your life is crazy enough!! THIS IS SO UNEXPECTED - and AMAZING!!! Wow."

She thanked her boyfriend of five years and also congratulated Sophie Muller who directed the video which debuted in January.

Her fans went wild calling her "a queen" and branding the couple an absolute "dream team".

READ: Blake Shelton looks unrecognisable with long hair

GALLERY: 8 celebrity couples who prove long-distance relationships work

Gwen and Blake are so in love

The pair have had a busy week and just days ago announced that their new acoustic music video for Happy Anywhere had been released too.

Once again, they didn't disappoint and fans couldn't believe how in love they look in the video.

Gwen and Blake performed the hit at the recent ACM Awards, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t be in Nashville for the show.

Before the performance, Blake said: "Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't. But, through the magic of television, voila! Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe, everybody."

Gwen and Blake performed on the ACM Awards

The song is a declaration of Blake's love for Gwen who he met on the set of The Voice in 2014.

Gwen had just got out of a relationship with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, and Blake's marriage to Miranda Lambert had collapsed too.

While they haven't tied the knot themselves, they have been busy raising Gwen's three boys, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, who also have a great relationship with their dad.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.