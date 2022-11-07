Gwen Stefani is unrecognisable as a brunette - look! The Voice star was brunette before she met Blake Shelton

The Voice judge Gwen Stefani is known for her iconic platinum blonde mane, so when the No Doubt star revealed her brunette look, fans were stunned - she was barely recognisable!

Normally, when the fashionable mother-of-three decides to share photos on Instagram, fans can expect to see her latest outfits, cute family photos, or sweet loved-up pictures of herself with her husband and fellow The Voice judge Blake Shelton. However, when Gwen posted a birthday tribute to her brother Eric back in 2020, she revealed a throwback photo of herself that made fans do a double take...

VIDEO: Blake Shelton talks marriage to Gwen Stefani

The photograph of Gwen Stefani as a brunette teenager holding a birthday cake for her brother Eric amazed fans.

Gwen Stefani looks almost unrecognisable as a brunette!

Last year, the singer also shared more recent pictures of herself with her older sibling in the montage where she rocked her familiar platinum blonde look. Gwen is incredibly close with Eric, who was the one to persuade her to join No Doubt as a backup vocalist in the late 1980s, later taking over as the lead vocalist.

Eric wasn't the only member of Gwen's family to have celebrated his birthday during the COVID-19 lockdown. In August 2020, the star's middle son Zuma turned 12, and both his parents shared sweet tribute messages on social media about the pre-teen's special day.

Gwen even shared another throwback picture of herself alongside a photo of her little boy to show just how much they look alike.

At the time, Gavin Rossdale also took to Instagram to post some sweet pictures of him and Zuma from over the years. Fans enjoyed a glimpse into his son's 2020 birthday celebrations on the beach in Malibu.

Gwen Stefani with brother Eric

Last year, Gwen's now husband Blake Shelton marked his birthday, and the singer threw him a lockdown party, complete with a show-stopping cake featuring figurines of the couple.

There were more celebrations in May 2020, when Gwen and Gavin's oldest son Kingston turned 14. The proud mum shared a sweet photo of the teenager on the beach, writing alongside it: "Happy 14th bday to my firstborn son – thank you god for making me his mama."

Gwen as a child alongside a photo of son Zuma

Shortly after Gwen's 51st birthday in October birthday, Blake asked her to be his wife and the happy couple married the following summer on 3 July 2021.

The couple are now back in LA filming their The Voice but they spent much of the isolatation period at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma with Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, six. Blake opened up about "having a blast" during quarantine with Gwen while talking on SiriusXM's The Storme Warren Show on The Highway channel.

Gwen and boyfriend Blake Shelton have been enjoying lockdown together

He said: "You wake up and look at the news and you're starting to realise that this quarantine is not working out too well for a lot of people who are finding out they didn't, they don't like being around each other as much as they thought they did, which is terrible.

"She [Gwen] and I have experienced the opposite, you know, and we've been having a blast. And I think its because, we've literally, since our early, early twenties, both of us, kind of been, you know… our careers around.

"And obviously, none of us like these circumstances, but I'd be lying if I said that I'm not having a blast being stuck at home for this long because I've just never gotten to do it before you know, since I've owned a home, I've never been able to be there more than two weeks max at a time.

"So, this has been an eye-opener. I told my manager, I said 'man you might have a hard time getting me to go back on the road again actually'."

