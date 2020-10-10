Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton surprise fans with retirement revelation The couple have been dating for five years

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are flying high on the success of their epic music careers so the thought of them packing it in for a quiet life in the country seems unreal.

But Gwen, 51, has revealed the retirement wheels have already been set in motion for the happy couple after spending the COVID-19 lockdown together in Oklahoma.

The star spoke to Extra and discussed her future with her boyfriend of five years and admitted removing herself from LA with Blake and her three boys, Apollo, six, Zuma, 12, and Kingston, 14, was idyllic.

"To be able to pause for a minute and be there with the boys and be in Oklahoma… he really has a stunning ranch," she said.

"It was like a dream. It was like we had retired and were like a grandma and grandpa on a farm."

Gwen opened up about life on the ranch over the summer when she spoke to stand-in host, Dua Lipa, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Gwen and Blake love country life

"You just get to indulge in being on this ranch," she said of spending time with her loved ones in the country.

The group was surrounded by "exotic animals", which was in stark contrast to where Gwen grew up in Orange County, California.

"Our nature was the beach," she said. "So to be able to be in Oklahoma and experience a ranch kind of vibe was something I never really had. It's been great, amazing."

Gwen and Blake spent the COVID-19 lockdown at the ranch with her sons

The 1,300-acre ranch, named Ten Point Ranch, features a number of ponds, as well as a horse barn and home with four bedrooms.

The couple have now left the property and relocated back to Los Angeles to start work on the upcoming season of The Voice.

But baring in mind just how much they love life in Oklahoma we don't imagine it'll be long before they're back.

