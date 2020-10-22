Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton mark personal milestone: 'Never in my wildest dreams' The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been going out for five years and their relationship is stronger than ever.

But the celebrity couple are also making waves in their professional life together too!

On Wednesday, Gwen and Blake took home their first-ever CMT Award together for their duet Nobody But You.

The two were delighted as they accepted the award from home during the virtual ceremony, and toasted the news with a martini.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story

"This is absolutely unbelievable," Blake said, before they thanked each other. "What is happening with my life," Gwen asked.

"This means the world to us more than you probably imagine. This is a crazy pairing, but it's working!" Blake continued.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took home their first ever CMT Award

Gwen took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans following the ceremony.

Alongside a picture of the pair together, she wrote: "@blakeshelton wow wee never in my wildest dreams?! Thank you to everyone that listened and voted we see you guys out there working hard for us and we appreciate it! Gx."

Blake shared the same picture on his account, and wrote: "It goes without saying that this is truly a special win for not only myself but @gwenstefani! Congrats on your first @CMT Award! And thanks to Y'ALL for voting!!"

Blake is no stranger to the CMT Awards and has now won nine over the years.

Gwen and Blake have released two duets together

In 2018, he took home the video of the year and male video of the year awards or I'll Name the Dogs."

Gwen and Blake have since released a second duet, Happy Anywhere. The pair created the music video for the song during lockdown while they were isolating on Blake's ranch in Oklahoma.

The celebrity couple have been going out for five years

Blake opened up about the video during a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, revealing that Gwen's brother Todd had helped them film it.

"We decided we were going to release another single even though we weren't touring, and of course you need a video for that," he explained.

The celebrity couple have a huge fan base

"So Gwen has five years worth of home videos on her phone so Todd got the camera out and we shot a few set-ups of us singing these songs, and he edited it and put it together, and it has ended up being my favourite video as it's such an honest video."

