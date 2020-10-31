Jools Oliver shares fabulous throwback photo of daughters' matching Halloween outfits Jools is married to Jamie Oliver

The Oliver family certainly knows how to do Halloween right, as Jools Oliver proved on Saturday when she shared an incredible throwback photo of daughters Daisy and Poppy wearing matching Halloween outfits.

MORE: Jamie Oliver’s son shares spooktacular healthy Halloween recipes for kids

The famous mum posted a snap of her girls when they were younger donning identical spider outfits, and needless to say, the wife of Jamie Oliver's followers were in love with the picture.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver pays emotional tribute to daughter Poppy as she heads to university

"Poppy and Daisy joined at the hip always. Happy Halloween kiddos," the mother-of-five captioned the snap, and it wasn't long before her fans flocked to the comment section to leave sweet notes.

RELATED: Jools Oliver shares emotional video with her fans

How cool do Daisy and Poppy look?

RELATED: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares glimpse of impressive playroom with cute new photo of both sons in matching PJs

"Happy Halloween, great photo," wrote one, with a second adding: "Aw, just like my girls, they are besties."

Jools' post comes days after she shared a snap of her two sons Buddy, ten, and River, four, in their playroom showing off a huge tower that they'd made out of colourful magnetic tiles.

The tower was so tall, it reached almost to the ceiling, way above the boys' heads!

That's quite some tower, lads!

While Buddy looked at the camera, grinning as he did so, his younger brother stared in fascination at their creation.

Jools captioned the sweet snapshot: "Very impressed boys," adding two monkey emojis and a heart emoji.

Her followers were quick to applaud her youngest children's efforts. One wrote: "Wowzers," while another added: "Wow! Love Magna-Tiles - this is impressive!"

A third commented: "Aww these take me back to nursery! Loved these x."

Jools tied the knot with Jamie back in 2000, and the couple are now doting parents to five children: Buddy, River, Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, and Petal, 11.