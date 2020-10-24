Jools Oliver shares emotional video with her fans The famous mum took to Instagram

Jools Oliver has shared a rousing video of MP Taiwo Owatemi speaking in parliament about the importance of children having access to free school meals.

The famous mum posted a clip of 28-year-old Taiwo speaking passionately about the issue, titled: "Food is not a luxury."

The Labour politician pleaded: "I am completely saddened that we are here talking about free school meals as if it is a luxury. It is not a luxury. I was on free school meals. No, it is not a luxury, let's be honest. I was on free school meals and I know how much, how important it was for me and my family."

WATCH: Jools Oliver pays emotional tribute to daughter Poppy as she heads to university

Jools' husband Jamie has also spoken out about the topic, sharing on Instagram a petition called: "Boris Johnson don't take away lunches for 1.4 million kids on free school meals."

Jools shared the video on Instagram

Other celebrities to have spotlighted the issue on their own social media pages included Rochelle Humes and Emma Willis.

Mother-of-three Rochelle shared a note that read: "This topic gets me so emotional, a child being able to eat is not a luxury. How are we even having to debate this? My mum relied on free school meals for me when she was raising me solo.

Jamie shared a petition

"Got my thinking cap on to figure out how I can help."

Earlier in the day, the former singer also pointed out that MPs themselves receive £25 food allowance per day.

"Didn't even realise Mps get a £25 per day food allowance. £125 per week, £1300 per year (per person), £845,000 per year for all MPs. £800k + of our taxes go towards feeding MPs on 80k a year while children go hungry. If that doesn't bother you, you have a problem," read Rochelle's message.

Emma promptly re-posted the figures.

