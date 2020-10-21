Jamie Oliver dedicates surprising message to wife Jools The famous dad took to Instagram

Jamie Oliver has dedicated a sweet – but rather surprising – message to his wife Jools, penning: "She's bonkers but I love her anyway" across a sweet photo of the pair.

How very cheeky of you, Jamie!

In the photo, doting mum Jools could be seen resting her head on her other half's shoulder, and both her and her famous husband had matching grins on their faces.

We're sure Jools is used to the Naked Chef author's tongue-in-cheek sense of humour!

Jamie shared the post on Instagram

Over the weekend, it was Jools who made social media users smile, when she uploaded the most gorgeous photo of her youngest son River.

Sharing the adorable snap, the mother-of-five wrote: "Hi little nugget."

And whilst some of Jools' fans were quick to comment on how adorable her son looked, with daughter Poppy writing: "Cute" and friend and author Zoe Clark-Coates adding "adorable", others were shocked by how much older he suddenly looked.

River is getting so big!

"He looks so old! Our boys are growing so much, so quickly," a fellow friend wrote, whilst another follower added: "Oh my gosh! He has grown so much!"

A third remarked: "Oh my goodness he looks so grown up!!! Gorgeous."

In the lovely picture, the four-year-old could be seen sitting on the stairs of his home with his eyes closed.

The youngest of the Oliver clan looked adorable in a grey jumper with a sunflower on it.

He wore matching yellow leggings, red socks and black trainers.

Proud dad Jamie also shared a family photo over the weekend, taking once again to Instagram on Saturday to post an image of all five of his children sitting on the sofa with their mum Jools - and little River was even wearing an adorable bumblebee outfit!

