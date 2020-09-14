Michelle Obama shares glimpse inside flower-filled dining room at home in Washington The former First Lady of the United States lives with husband Barack Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia

Michelle Obama has been sharing several photos inside her stunning home in Washington over the past few months during lockdown, and gave fans an peek of her stylish dining room in a recent Instagram photo.

The former First Lady of the United States posted a photo of herself sitting inside the spacious room to announce the When We All Vote's launch of merchandise to support the campaign.

The mother-of-two was sat at a wooden table holding a mug emblazoned with the word 'Vote' – one of the many items from the range. Behind her, a large bouquet of colourful flowers could be seen, which were resting on a coffee table.

Michelle lives in Washington with husband Barack Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia, who returned home at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, having previously been living in halls at their universities.

Michelle Obama inside her dining room in Washington

The gorgeous property features everything from a rooftop garden to an open-plan living area, and Sasha in particular has reason to enjoy spending time there, as she has the best deal when it comes to the bedrooms!

During an interview on The Ellen Show in 2018, Michelle told host Ellen DeGeneres: "Sasha actually killed in this house. She has a two-room suite, it's all decked out. She has like a living room area and a bedroom."

Barack Obama's wife in her study during an interview with her brother

What's more, Sasha even designed it herself. While Sasha has the best deal in the room department, her dad didn't get quite so lucky.

"He's got the smallest room for his office. So he's really hating on her," Michelle joked.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle has been enjoying spending quality time with her daughters while they are at home. The doting mum opened up about their experience on her new podcast and gave an insight into their daily routine.

Michelle and Barack with their daughters Sasha and Malia

"Barack's in his office, making calls, working on his book. I’m in my room. The girls are on their computers," she told her previous podcast guest, former NPR host Michele Norris.

"Sometimes we're outside if the weather permits, but we've developed this routine, you know, we don’t really worry about seeing one another in the day."

But then, "right around five o’clock, everybody comes out of their nooks," and it’s time for puzzles and cards. "Puzzles have become big," she added, explaining they had a designated table that permanently has a puzzle on the go.

Then they hunker down for a game of Spades which gets a little competitive.

