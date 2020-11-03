James Martin reveals some exciting news for his band! Fans of the celebrity chef are in for a treat

James Martin might have found fame as a celebrity chef – but he is a man of many talents! The 48-year-old is also a member of a band, and this week he had some exciting news to share with fans.

"I'm super excited to announce that I'll be at Camp CarFest in 2021!" he wrote. "You'll be able to catch me at the Kitchen Stage cooking with my pal Gallton Blackiston!

WATCH: James Martin plays CarFest 2019 with his band

"Tickets go on sale from 8am Thursday 5th November. So make sure you don't miss it and join me there. Also my band are on the main stage both Saturday nights playing."

CarFest is an annual family music and motoring festival held in Cheshire and Hampshire. It was founded by radio presenter Chris Evans in 2011 and raises funds for Children in Need. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the event was cancelled this year.

James learnt to play the guitar in 2016, and was roped in to perform at last year's festival when he appeared on Chris's show.

Afterwards he told fans: "It's official, announced on @virginradiouk by Chris Evans my mate... or rather ex mate [crying with laughter emoji]. We, I say we, my band will play @carfestevent South Sat night, first ever gig all for @bbccin.

"Learning in a scout hut then 40k people! Be nice out there as every spare min spent practising!"

James only recently returned to social media, following a month-long break due to online abuse. At the start of October, the star explained his need to step away from Instagram and Twitter, revealing he had received comments from trolls when his virtual cooking class, Dine in With James Martin, was blighted with technical issues.

"Having seen some of the comments posted online regarding last night's cook along and the anger towards me given the technical issues that the production team were having, I would like to apologise again for this and I will be chasing up with Live Nation, the production company," he shared.

"Having said that, this is small comfort to some of you online who are quite rightly angry at me.

"To the rest of you who had a good night, thank you but due to the large amount of vile comments posted directly towards me, this will be my last post as I will be taking a break from posting personally and all social media for the foreseeable future."

