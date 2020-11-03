Kate Garraway has opened up about the financial difficulties she is facing as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital due to his ongoing battle with coronavirus.

During a no-holds-barred interview on Monday's Good Morning Britain, the 53-year-old touched upon her family's emotional journey - and the struggle of dealing with the consequence after their family car, "Vicky the Volvo," was stolen.

"My car has been stolen," she revealed. "I know everyone has laughed about my car because it's 20 years old... it's had two blow-outs but it's never broken down. I don't feel that's Vicky’s fault."

The presenter said the car disappeared from outside her house but it was tricky as it was in her husband's name and finding out information had been difficult. At first she feared there might have been an outstanding parking ticket.

"It's a real nuisance," she conceded. "It was such a body blow, particularly to Billy [her son], because that’s our family car, it’s just another thing that has been grabbed away."

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

She said on the same day there was a flood in the bathroom that leaked in the kitchen and she thought, "Oh, for the love of God. I don’t want to complain but can we just have something go right?"

Of the financial situation, Kate explained: "One of the practical problems - which a lot of people would've experienced if they've got the absence of someone in their life - like many things the car is entirely in Derek's name, the insurance is in Derek's name, a lot of our bank accounts," she shared.

Kate opened up on Monday's GMB

"There are a lot of financial goings that I've talked to you both about going on, which is making life very complicated because I can't get access to things."

She added: "Because legally, I haven't got power of attorney. And all this other stuff that goes on when you're dealing with a situation where someone's been sick for a long time."

