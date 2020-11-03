Kate Garraway breaks silence after heartbreaking GMB interview The TV star took to Instagram with a message for fans

Kate Garraway received a huge outpouring of support from viewers following her incredibly moving interview about husband Derek Draper on Monday's Good Morning Britain. Shortly after her appearance, the TV star decided to reach out to her fans directly to thank them for their kind messages.

Sharing a clip from her interview on Instagram, Kate told her followers: "Thank you so much for all your wonderful wonderful messages #hope @gmb."

"If the power of positive thought helps then you have literally the whole nation willing Derek's recovery. Lots of love xxx," one told her in response, with another writing: "So much admiration for you Kate, Derek knows he's a lucky man to have you and will be fighting to come back. Take care of yourself, stay strong."

A third wrote: "He is fighting hard for the ones he loves", and a fourth added: "Keep hoping and never give up. Saw you this morning with Piers and then Lorraine. You are so strong. Always thinking of you all."

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been battling coronavirus since March

Kate's husband has been in hospital since March, battling coronavirus. During Monday's interview, she shared her deepest fears with co-stars Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid as she confirmed Derek had been able to mouth his first word – 'pain'.

"I think the power of hope is huge, but you're also constantly trying to think, 'At what point do you have to start being real?' and, 'When is hope still real?',” she shared.

The couple share two children together

"Now what I have to be careful of, in terms of the children and his family, is not running away with that and thinking, 'Ok, this is it. Within a couple of weeks he'll be back home', and all of that because it is still a long road to go, and we don't know how far down that road he can come. But it is a massive, massive moment.

"I was getting scared. I thought, 'If it's hard for me, what is it like for him trapped in there?' So I was getting scared that he might be giving up, you know, and so it feels like a fight for him.”

