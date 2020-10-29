Kate Garraway to film documentary about husband Derek Draper's fight with coronavirus The former political aide was hospitalised in March

Kate Garraway is set to appear in a poignant ITV documentary about the coronavirus pandemic and the effect it has had on her and her family.

The Good Morning Britain star's world was turned upside down when her husband Derek Draper was admitted to hospital back in March with the virus.

The 53-year-old was admitted to intensive care, where he was placed on a ventilator, and spent several weeks there before being woken from his induced coma in July. Since then, the dad-of-two has been in a state of minimal consciousness, and hasn't yet been able to speak.

The news of the one-off special was confirmed on Thursday's Lorraine. It is expected that Kate will speak to survivors of the disease, as well as NHS workers on the frontline.

Earlier this month, Kate gave a candid update about how the ordeal has affected her family, including her children, Darcey and Billy. "It ends up with the same thing, which is stable, but actually in between, when I'm not talking to you there are big ups and big downs," she said on GMB.

"Not big ups really, small improvements, and worrying downs as well, but the last few days have been pretty stable, so keeping everything crossed really."

Kate's husband Derek was rushed to hospital in March

Kate's co-host Susanna Reid then raised the subject of hospital restrictions. "It's tough. It is tough," the doting wife responded. "It's very hard, but you completely understand why hospitals have to do it, you know, they have to protect those inside, who may be recovering from COVID or may be dealing with lots of other seriously ill conditions.

"But to do that they have to decrease footfall, you know, Darcey has not been able to see Derek. His mum and dad haven't been able to see Derek for a long, long time now.

"You know, the fact they live in Lancashire and that might go into tier two will have an effect because that will be very tough for them to argue the case to be able to visit if they're in one of those areas with high cases, so yeah it is difficult."

