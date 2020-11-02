Kate Garraway has been open about her husband's heart-wrenching battle with coronavirus over the past few months, sharing regular updates with her fans. And this week, the Good Morning Britain gave a no-holds-barred interview on Lorraine as she opened up about the moment he spoke for the first time.

During the candid chat, the presenter was asked about how she was coping. Reassuring her fans that she is eating well, Kate shared: "I am aware that people are saying I'm looking a bit thin, I know it.

"I promise you I am eating. I think you just look a bit, you know that pinched look when you are dealing with stuff." Kate's world was turned upside down when her husband Derek Draper was admitted to hospital back in March with the virus.

On her children, Billy and Darcey, she said: "They are remarkable. They are my heroes really, they are my heroes."

Earlier on, Kate confirmed that her husband had said "pain" in response to his medical team. Although she was not with Derek at the time, he had "very clearly mouthed the word".

She explained: "You don't want your husband to feel pain, you dread him feeling pain, and you didn't know what he was feeling. They said they have a word, they rang me and said we have a word, they were quite emotional as well.

Kate appeared on Lorraine to talk about her husband's recovery

"The brilliant doctors and nurses and all teams constantly talk to him like he can hear," she added, "which is the right thing to do, throughout the whole thing when he's been in a coma. And they said, 'We are going to move your leg, let us know if you are in discomfort or pain.' And he went 'pain' there wasn't particularly a sound, it was a mouthing, with air but it was very clear and then I saw it again as well.'

Looking at pictures of the family shortly after she came out of the jungle, she said: "It's another life, it's sort of wonderful to see Derek like that but of course he does look so different. [He's lost] eight stone. He is very weak and he's also lost quite a lot of hair… that's probably the least of his worries…"

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

Kate concluded: "There is hope. I think there is a huge power in hope and it's a trick because you have to believe in it for it to work… there was a little sign when Derek said those words. I didn't want him to be in pain, I don't want anyone to think that, but I think gosh, let this be the glimmer, let this be the start."

