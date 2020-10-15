Kate Garraway's world has been turned upside ever since her husband Derek Draper was admitted to hospital back in March with coronavirus. During Thursday's episode of Good Morning Britain, she shared a candid update with viewers about how the ordeal has affected her family, including her children, Darcey and Billy.

Asked about Derek's current condition, she replied: "It ends up with the same thing, which is stable, but actually in-between, when I'm not talking to you there are big ups and big downs. Not big ups really, small improvements, and worrying downs as well, but the last few days have been pretty stable, so keeping everything crossed really."

WATCH: Kate Garraway fears she is boring viewers with updates on husband Derek Draper

Kate's co-host Susanna Reid then raised the subject of hospital restrictions. "It's tough. It is tough," the 53-year-old responded. "It's very hard, but you completely understand why hospitals have to do it, you know, they have to protect those inside, who may be recovering from COVID or maybe dealing with lots of other seriously ill conditions.

"But do to that they have to decrease footfall, you know, Darcey has not been able to see Derek. His mum and dad haven't been able to see Derek for a long, long time now. You know, the fact they live in Lancashire and that might go into tier two will have an effect because that will be very tough for them to argue the case to be able to visit if they're in one of those areas with high cases, so yeah it is difficult."

Kate's husband has been in hospital since March

Susanna then asked the star if her situation with Derek had given her a different perspective on people flouting the rules and the prospect of tougher lookdown rules.

"Well, I probably do," Kate replied. "But I'm also managing what everybody is managing, which is the toughness of dealing with the restrictions, so I absolutely wouldn't condemn anybody because it’s very difficult.

The couple are the proud parents to two children

"It's very difficult managing with finances, it's very difficult worrying about keeping your children's mental health strong and keep their lives as normal as possible, trying to get a break at half term.

"I'm very conscious that I've been in a very strange place, and what they could probably do with is a little bit of fun over half term, and something out of the house, because we’ve been in our home, and the area around our home, since March now, so it would be nice to go somewhere else.

Kate with Darcey and Billy

"So I get that, and I get why people feel that, and I get that if you haven't got somebody as seriously ill as Derek is, then that's probably a more pressing need… but I still come back to the fact that when I see Derek, I just think, nobody in the country would want that for anyone they love or for themselves."

