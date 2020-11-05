Gino D'Acampo melts hearts with extremely rare snap of daughter Mia The This Morning star is a doting dad to three children

Gino D'Acampo has delighted his fans by sharing the most adorable selfie with his daughter Mia. Smiling for the camera, the father-and-daughter duo looked to be having great fun as they posed for the photo.

"Just messing around with my principessa.... GDx," the This Morning star simply wrote on Instagram on Wednesday evening.

Catherine Tyldesley was one of the first to comment, saying: "Awwww darling she's so beautiful xx." One fan remarked: "Gino such a gorgeous girl. With all the crazy things that are happening this year we need more of the Gordon, Gino, Fred road trips." Another wrote: "She is beautiful."

Gino and his wife Jessica - who have been married since 2002 - are doting parents to three children, Luciano, 18, and Rocco, 15, and eight-year-old Mia.

The 44-year-old star ensures he spends plenty of quality time with all of his children – including partying with his daughter until the early hours of the morning! In August, he shared a video of Mia showing off her dance moves while blue and pink lights flashed and music played in the background.

"Last night with my little principessa... 1.20am and she was still going," he wrote, followed by an eye-rolling emoji.

The celebrity chef shared this cute selfie with his daughter

Doting dad Gino has previously opened up about family life in an interview with Woman magazine and admitted that he's the stricter parent. "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend,'" he shared.

The chef added: "My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

