Fern Britton makes rare comment about her daughters

Nine months on from her split from Phil Vickery, former This Morning host Fern Britton has revealed she is looking ahead to the future.

Appearing on Sunday's Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, the 63-year-old author touched upon her personal life after the host asked: "Now life has changed for you, you are down in Cornwall on your own - are you happy, content?"

"Well you know it's another chapter and we all have chapters," she replied. "But yeah, I'm in Cornwall and I'm living in a dear little house and I'm doing a bit of work to it, getting it nice. I'm building a little office, where I can sit and write."

The TV star announced that she had parted ways from second husband Phil in January after 20 years of marriage; the former couple share 19-year-old daughter Winnie. Fern is also a mother to twin sons Harry and Jack, 26, and daughter Grace, 23, from her first marriage to Clive Jones.

The mum-of-four confessed she has been enjoying life in lockdown as her daughters have remained with her. "I've got the girls with me, my daughters, well I should say 'our daughters' because of Phil," she continued. "They sort of got stuck there in lockdown.

Fern and Phil were married for 20 years before their split

"My oldest daughter is working and she is waitressing, wearing her PPE and all of those things. And my little daughter is mad about the house, she's busy building cobble setts for me and building paths. Oh it's great."

Fern's TV appearance comes almost one week after she took to Twitter to share a cryptic message about forgiveness. She posted a tweet, which read: "Thought for the day: it's easier to forgive your enemies than it is to forgive your friends."

The former couple share one daughter together - Winnie

Just days prior, the TV star uploaded another post on the social media site about being "betrayed". She reposted a message which read: "In life, you will fall out with people that you never thought you would. Get betrayed by people that you trusted with all your heart. And get used by people you would do anything for. But life also has a beautiful side to it.

"You will get loved by someone you never thought you would have. Form friendships with people that will establish more meaningful and stronger relationships. And overcome things you never thought you would get over. We all have chapters that end with people at some point in life. But take pride in knowing that the very best part of your book is being written."

