Ruth Langsford celebrates exciting anniversary – fans react The This Morning star had the perfect way to say thank you

Ruth Langsford had a very exciting day on Thursday as she celebrated a special anniversary – and she found the perfect way to thank fans for their support.

The This Morning star marked three years of her fabulous fashion range with QVC with a fun post on Instagram.

Posing with a giant silver number '3' balloon and wearing a festive navy suit with sequin trim, Ruth revealed that as a thank-you to her fans, her clothing range is available to buy in three "easy pays" for the month of November.

QVC's easy pay means you can buy something now and pay for it in three monthly instalments at no extra charge.

Captioning her post, Ruth wrote: "A difficult time to celebrate but today is my 3rd anniversary @qvcuk. Can’t believe the time has gone so quickly!

"To thank you for all your support, everything in my range is on three easy pays for the whole of November...use the code RUTH3Z at checkout. See you tonight 7.00 pm Thank you & stay safe x."

Ruth Langsford has been with QVC for three years!

Ruth's fans were quick to congratulate her on her success, with one writing: "Absolutely STUNNING!! Congratulations Ruth, you're so hardworking and so amazing at everything you do! I watch every week and it’s always fun and your clothes are amazing."

Another said: "Wow three years incredible. I for one am personally truly grateful for your range." A third added: "Congratulations on three years of a FABULOUS range!! Here’s to many more."

Ruth's new collection with QVC might just be her best yet

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! last month about her new collection with QVC, Ruth revealed that it's important to her to cater to "women of a certain age" who often "feel invisible".

The 60-year-old went on to say that having the opportunity to design her own clothing line has been incredible. "It's been beyond my wildest dreams," she said.

"I didn't go looking for this. I didn't ever think of myself as any kind of fashionista or designer. I just liked clothes. I liked fashion to my own level. And so when my agent said that QVC would like to talk to me about possibly doing a clothing range with them, I was like 'wow!' I practically ran to that meeting. I was so excited."

