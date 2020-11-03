We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are so excited to announce that Ruth Langsford's AW QVC collection is now available to shop!

From gorgeous star print jumpers to statement dresses, the brand new line has it all, as Ruth revealed in her new interview with HELLO!.

MORE: Ruth Langsford sparks reaction with glimpse inside beauty regime

Speaking exclusively to us about her new collection with QVC, the famous mum revealed that it's important to her to cater to "women of a certain age" who often "feel invisible".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford models autumnal leopard print dress

Ruth explained that one of the best things about designing in collaboration with QVC is that the shopping channel's customer base provides "really great feedback".

RELATED: Ruth Langsford's swishy new dress screams autumn

Ruth's new collection with QVC might just be her best yet

RELATED: Ruth Langsford accidentally coordinates with Eamonn Holmes on This Morning

The veteran presenter explained: "They're brutal. They don't hold back if they don't like something, but I think that’s really healthy."

Ruth told HELLO! that she really values the fact that her customers leave feedback, because it "takes time" to do so.

"Because it takes time for people to sit and write feedback, whether it's good or bad I do read them, and I correct things if I can," she continued.

"I think people appreciate that. When I brought [in] the new improved fit, I said: 'Right, this is for you, thank you for all your comments, we took them on board, this is the new improved fit.' And I think that then they feel that you're really listening to them."

The star print jumper has to be one of our favourite pieces from the collection

It was then that the mother-of-one began to discuss women of her age group, who she strives to make feel as though they're being "invested in".

"Especially women of a certain age," said Ruth.

"Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible, and that no one is really doing things for us. I think they feel that you're investing in them and that you're thinking about them."

We love that inclusivity is always on Ruth's mind when she's designing her clothing collections!

The 60-year-old went on to say that having the opportunity to design her own clothing line has been incredible. "It's been beyond my wildest dreams," she began.

"I didn't go looking for this. I didn't ever think of myself as any kind of fashionista or designer. I just liked clothes. I liked fashion to my own level. And so when my agent said that QVC would like to talk to me about possibly doing a clothing range with them, I was like 'wow!' I practically ran to that meeting. I was so excited."

Ruth Langsford’s new AW20 collection and must-have best-sellers are available now at qvcuk.com.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.