Ruth Langsford accidentally coordinates with Eamonn Holmes on This Morning

Ruth Langsford and husband Eamonn Holmes have been taking over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning this week during half-term. The couple even proved how in sync they are by rocking matching outfits to host Tuesday's show.

Ruth took to her Instagram account to share a sweet post the pair before the show, joking they were colour coordinating. After 24 years together, including 10 as husband and wife, we're not surprised they favour the same colour palette!

The mother-of-one, whose son Jack has just headed off to university, looked lovely in a silk zebra print blouse from Damsel in a Dress.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes accidentally coordinated on This Morning

Eamonn copied his wife in a pink shirt and matching pocket square, however, he didn’t look quite as thrilled as she was with the accidental coordination.

Ruth's outfit will no doubt be another sell-out. Her 'Averie Silk Blend Zebra Blouse' is the perfect workwear investment; smart yet still fashionable thanks to the vibrant animal print and soft pink hue.

Ruth looked lovely in a pink zebra print blouse

And there's good news for fans of Ruth's fashion since Damsel in a Dress currently has 20 per cent off everything - the blouse is usually £99 but is currently priced at £79.20. Bargain.

Team yours with a pair of chic black cigarette trousers if you're still in the office or with a pair of skinny jeans for a socially-distanced stroll at the weekend.

Averie Silk Blend Zebra Blouse, £79.20, Damsel in a Dress

Ruth teamed her statement blouse with Hobbs trousers and her trusty Kurt Geiger heels.

The presenter has been knocking it out of the park when it comes to her style this autumn. Last Friday, she took style notes from fellow ITV presenter Holly with her look.

Ruth and Eamonn have been the dream team this week

The star rocked a leopard print jumper and black skirt with matching heels, adding a classic camel coat.

Eagle-eyed fashion followers noticed that Ruth's jacket is actually from Holly's latest edit with Marks & Spencer. Even more reason to add it to your wish list!

