Ruth Langsford really embraced autumn colours for her Wednesday look on This Morning!

The star looked incredible in her leopard print shirt dress, which went perfectly with her new blonder hair colour – and fans were in love with the look.

Ruth was flooded with compliments on Instagram, with close friend Saira Khan writing: "Sexy lady!" and another pal adding: "Lovely mate! Very flirty and autumnal."

WATCH: Ruth models her gorgeous leopard print dress

The presenter shared a video of herself swishing the floating frock, writing: "Autumn tones for me on @thismorning today with this gorgeous, button through shirt dress from @lovedamsel. Rust suede court shoes @asos."

If you're in love with Ruth's dress, you're in luck, as it's still available to buy – and even better, it's currently in the sale. Reduced from £120 down to £96, it's selling out quickly – so hurry!

Damsel In A Dress 'Mayumi' dress, £96, Phase Eight

The presenter recently revealed that she had opted to go for some brighter highlights in her hair, sharing some videos from the salon chair on her Instagram Stories.

Plenty of fans noted her new look, with one writing: "Love the dress and the hair colour. Gorgeous," while another commented: "Hair looked lovely today… blonder suits you."

Ruth co-ordinated with Eamonn on Tuesday!

For Tuesday's This Morning show, Ruth looked equally gorgeous – in a blouse that also came from Damsel In A Dress. She also noted that she had inadvertently colour co-ordinated with her husband and co-host Eamonn Holmes!

Ruth took to her Instagram account to share a sweet post the pair before the show, joking they were matching. "Colour coordinating with him indoors today!" she captioned a sweet picture.

The couple are covering for Holly and Philip

The couple are covering for Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield during the half-term holidays this week – and Ruth has not disappointed with her gorgeous on-screen outfits.

For Monday's show, she even rocked an M&S coat that was previously approved by fellow ITV star Holly, who included the camel cover-up in her own edit from the brand. We predict a sell-out…

