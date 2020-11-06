Ronan Keating forced to defend Bonfire Night family celebrations after criticism The singer defended the use of lanterns

Ronan Keating shared the loveliest family picture on Thursday night, Bonfire Night, and instead of delighting fans – it seems they were concerned about the activities he and his children had taken part in.

In the snap, proud dad Ronan could be seen all wrapped up in his garden holding his baby daughter Coco and standing next to Cooper and his eldest daughter Missy whilst lighting a lantern.

"Tonight let's all remember. Love to you all from the Keatings. #Lockdown2," he captioned the shot.

Fans were quick to comment and share their worries over the use of Chinese lanterns.

Ronan pictures with three of his children during the celebrations

"This is bad for wildlife Ronan," one commented, whilst a second wrote: "Oh please don’t encourage the use of Chinese lanterns... so hugely damaging to wildlife and sealife :( x."

A third remarked: "Oh dear ro they kill animals and birds I stopped using them years ago when I found out." A fourth added: "Oh no this is so disappointing to see, I always think of the horse that got terribly burned by one that landed in its field."

After noticing the increasing criticism on his comments section, Ronan quickly defended its use.

"This is a 100% bio lantern. Now go use all that energy on showing your loved one a nice evening," he said.

Despite the small misunderstanding with fans on social media, Ronan and his family had the best night. Wife Storm shared several videos taken in the garden which showed Ronan lighting up fireworks – much to Cooper's amusement. They also enjoyed making some s'mores on a fire.